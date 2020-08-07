Wichita Collegiate School reports 1 positive COVID-19 case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Collegiate School tells KSN News that one of their students tested positive for COVID-19.

The student reported to campus Monday to participate in Summer Explorations activities. The school said the student was told to go home and isolate after a daily medical check protocol and contact a medical professional regarding symptoms and a test for COVID-19.

The school says those who came in contact with the student were advised to quarantine. The student is recovering at home.

The school said there are no other positive or presumed positive cases on campus with students or employees that they have been made aware of at this time

“Because of our implementation of using masks, social distancing, and daily health checks, these practices have helped mitigate the risk of community exposure,” said Regan Carlstrom, BSN,

RN, CPN, School Nurse.

