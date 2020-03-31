Wichita doctor says deaths and positive cases are decreasing, remains optimistic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita doctor says data shows the number of positive cases and deaths are not growing exponentially.

While there are more cases reported in Sedgwick County, they are increasing at a smaller rate than in past days.

The same goes for the state as a whole.

“All I can say is based on the numbers we have seen just the last three days, I am going to infer from that the stay at home order is taking effect, and maybe, we are getting to the point where we can show some further information that as the days go by that suggest that this is all working,” said Dr. Thomas Moore, medical director of infection prevention with Wesley Medical Center.

Doctor Moore says it is still too early to tell if the numbers will continue to go down, but he says he is optimistic.

“We are still hampered by a lack of testing. Supplies were commandeered, the kits, were commandeered by FEMA and sent out to other hot spots around the country, which again I take as a good sign even though we would really like to have some in house testing,” said Moore.