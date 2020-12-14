Wichita doctor who had coronavirus hopeful vaccine will help keep hospitals more staffed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Wichita doctor, who beat the virus, says these vaccines could make a big difference in the way he and his staff can continue to treat COVID-19 patients.

“There are a lot of people who need taking care of so we need all hands on deck with this illness,” said Doctor Tom Moore. “We really can not afford to have people out sick.”

Doctor Moore says at Wesley Medical Center they do every week.

“Our bench is typically one or two persons deep, so when somebody gets knocked out because they get COVID it really puts a strain on the people who have to cover,” said Moore.

Weeks ago, Doctor Moore was one of those people out after contracting the virus and had to quarantine.

“You can’t work. I mean you have to stay in quarantine until you are better and over the virus,” said Moore. “That causes a tremendous amount of guilt because you know how bad it is for the person who is covering, and there is nothing you can do about it.”

In a time where some hospitals have been pushed to their limit, the vaccines could keep more healthcare workers working. Doctor Moore believes the vaccine shipment will be unpacked and distributed within days providing relief for staff at hospitals like Wesley.

“It is my understanding that we will be getting vaccinations this week,” said Moore. “We are strained already when you add to that strain and people getting knocked out it really makes it very difficult to provide the care we need to.”

Doctor Moore also explained that the vaccinations will likely be done in tiers and not all at once so medical staff can monitor healthcare workers for any symptoms following the vaccination.