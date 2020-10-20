Wichita doctors diagnose first case of MIS-C, a condition in children that stems from COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A rare condition in children that doctors said stems from COVID-19 is now showing up in Wichita as doctors diagnose a 12-year-old girl with a multisystem inflammatory syndrome, also known as MIS-C.

According to the CDC, only a little more than 1,000 children have been diagnosed with the condition in the United States. Less than 10 of those cases have been in Kansas.

“I was beginning to think oh my god, oh my god, I’m going to lose my daughter,” said Jessica Rains, mother.

Tuesday (Oct. 20) morning, doctors told Rains that her daughter, Adalyn has MIS-C.

“Lots of tests everywhere,” said Rains. “She has been tested for about everything you can think of. Every bacteria, every pesticide. Everything has come back completely negative.”

Before those tests, Adalyn was an active pre-teen. But earlier this month, she started to feel sick, her temperature reaching 105 degrees.

“We spent the weekend vomiting, diarrhea,” said Rains. “I thought it was just some stomach bug.”

It wasn’t long until Adalyn was admitted into the ICU and had to have 20 pounds of fluid removed from her body.

“We’ve had the worst week of our entire lives, and they have been, they have done everything they can for her,” said Rains.

The CDC said it’s still learning how MIS-C affects children, and it’s still unknown exactly how some kids get sick.

The CDC said symptoms include vomiting, fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and exhaustion.

“I’m actually more scared of this than I am COVID,” said Teresa Cadillo, mother.

Cadillo’s 4-year-old daughter, Summer experienced some of the same symptoms along with rashes and swollen body parts about a month earlier. While Summer was never diagnosed, her mother wants other parents to be aware.

“If you feel like something is wrong, go with your gut instinct,” said Cadillo. “Your mom gut instinct is always right.”

Adalyn is still fighting in the hospital, but her mother said she’s doing better after steroids, dialysis, and antibody treatments. Her family is hoping by sharing her story, they can help save lives.

“We have to get the word out there so that parents know what’s happening if their child is showing these signs and symptoms,” said Rains.

Rains said doctors are using what they are learning from Adalyn to help as medical professionals work to find out more about MIS-C.

Wesley Medical Center said this is the only case of MIS-C it has diagnosed.

Ascension Via Christi said it has not seen any cases at its hospital or clinics.

For more information about MIS-C and how the CDC is working to research and get the word out about the condition, click here. Doctors said if your child is experiencing any of the symptoms listed, contact your physician immediately.

MIS-C symptoms

Contact your child’s doctor, nurse, or clinic right away if your child is showing symptoms

Fever

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Neck pain

Rash

Bloodshot eyes

Feeling extra tired

Not all children will have all the same symptoms.

Seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these emergency warning signs of MIS-C or other concerning signs:

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Severe abdominal pain

