Wichita firefighter dies from presumed COVID-19 complications

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department announced the loss of one of their own on Thursday.

In a release, the department announced the passing of 47-year-old firefighter Joshua D. Bruggeman. He was a 17-year member of the fire department.

The department hired Bruggeman in April 2004. At the time of his death, he was assigned to Station 8 on A-shift.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bruggeman family and with our entire Wichita Fire Department family,” said Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow. “Firefighter Bruggeman dedicated his life to serving the community, and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him.”

Bruggeman passed away at 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday, presumed from complications from COVID-19. It is unknown how long he had battled the virus. Bruggeman was hospitalized for a few days before his passing. He is survived by his wife, Kerri and their four children.

Funeral arrangements details have yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories