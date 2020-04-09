Wichita honoring frontline workers by lighting up blue

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is lighting City Hall, 455 N. Main, blue for the duration of the stay-at-home order in a show of support for emergency responders, medical professionals and frontline workers keeping our community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city encourages other buildings to light up blue in a show of shared support and gratitude to all those keeping our community safe.

“This is a fun, easy way to join together even while we’re physically apart. Anyone with LED technology or the ability to light up blue is encouraged to join us,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple. “Follow the effort online at #LightItBlue and #MakeItBlue.”

“We’re joining cities across the globe in this movement to show solidarity during the pandemic,” said Council Member Becky Tuttle. “There’s no way we can show our depth of thanks for those keeping us safe, but this is one way we can join together to recognize their hard work and sacrifice.”

The campaign officially begins on Thursday, April 9 at 8 p.m. The City of Wichita will join landmarks all across the U.S. in lighting up blue to shine a light on those who are working tirelessly for us during COVID-19.

