Wichita hospital: Don’t come to ER for coronavirus test

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Kansas.

Wesley Healthcare says its emergency rooms are seeing a significant increase in the number of patients requesting to be tested for the virus. It says that is putting additional strain on its resources.

“While we are able to test individuals presenting with severe symptoms who may require admission to the hospital, Wesley is not a public testing site and does not offer walk-in COVID-19 testing,” said Lowell Ebersole, DO, chief medical officer for Wesley Healthcare.

Wesley says unless symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath are severe, people concerned about COVID-19 should quarantine themselves at home.

“Typically, those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will not require additional treatment,” Ebersole said. “However, those who have not been vaccinated may find themselves facing more serious symptoms. If that occurs, they should seek care immediately.”

If Wichitans or residents in the surrounding area need to be tested for COVID-19, Ebersole recommends checking the public testing locations list on the Sedgwick County Health Department website.

“We want to make sure we can provide care to those patients who need it most,” Ebersole said. “If area residents wish to be tested for COVID-19, we ask that they utilize the resources already locally available.”

