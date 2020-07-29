Wichita hospital uses convalescent plasma to treat severe COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita hospital says it is using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis says that as of today, more than 60 of its patients have received the convalescent plasma.

The treatment is part of a Mayo Clinic-led trial. Participants must be adult inpatients who have severe or life-threatening COVID-19 disease or who are deemed by their doctor to be at risk of getting to that point.

The first Via Christi St. Francis patient to get the plasma treatment was on May 13.

“While the trial is still under way, the majority of the patients have improved sufficiently

to be discharged from the hospital,” said Janie Krull, director of Ascension Via Christi

Research, in a news release.

Ascension Via Christi hospitals in Manhattan and Pittsburg are also participating in the trial.

The American Red Cross provides the plasma. If you are interested in donating, visit RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4COVID.

