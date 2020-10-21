Wichita mask ordinance expires, county mask ordinance still in effect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s mask ordinance expires at midnight.

However, the city will continue to follow Sedgwick County’s Emergency Public Health Order which requires residents to continue to use masks in all public places, including all City of Wichita facilities.

Learn more about Sedgwick County’s mask requirements and health exceptions on their website.

As the city no longer has a mask ordinance in effect, the city will close its mask hotline and email service this week. Questions regarding the mask order and other health and safety orders should be directed to the county.

The city will continue to share news and updates related to COVID-19 at wichita.gov/coronavirus.

