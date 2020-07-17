Click here for coronavirus updates

Wichita mayor appears on CNN to address city’s COVID-19 response

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple appeared on CNN Thursday to give an update on the city’s COVID-19 response.

Whipple says he is working to make sure the city’s hospitals don’t get overcrowded.

“Right now, it’s not just about capacity when it comes to beds, it’s also about staff, it’s about making sure that we enough medication, it’s a whole picture of stuff. So, we’re doing well here in Wichita at the moment, but we need people to have their masks on to be looking out for one another so we can do what we can to stop the spread.”

Whipple says the majority of Wichitans are taking the pandemic seriously.

