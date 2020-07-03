Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calls special meeting Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple announced via Twitter Thursday evening that he’s holding a special meeting Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss and vote on an ordinance concerning the mandating the use of masks and face coverings in public.

The County Commission voted to NOT implement @GovLauraKelly Executive Order protecting our community against the spread of #Covid19



We must do what we can to avoid another shutdown. Our kids deserve school this fall. Our vulnerable population deserves a fighting chance. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L8rVBBwbps — Dr. Brandon Whipple (@BWhippleKS) July 3, 2020

In a news release, City of Wichita stated, “Citizen feedback is important to the City of Wichita and we want to continue engaging with and listening to residents. Residents with a question or comment relevant to the proposed ordinance may participate by emailing comments or questions to councilmeeting@wichita.gov, providing their name, address and which agenda item they are speaking toward, followed by their comments. To ensure comments are included, all emails must be submitted by noon on Friday, July 3.”

Also, if residents wish to speak to Council during the meeting, they can go to Century II, 225 W Douglas Street, where the City has prepared viewing rooms to accommodate social distancing and other preventative safety measures for residents to interact remotely with Council. The July 3 Special City Council meeting can be viewed and residents may speak to the Council via internet connection during public comment opportunities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents and media are unable to attend Wichita City Council meetings in person. To be as transparent as possible, the City is providing multiple alternative ways to engage. All meetings will be broadcast live on Cox cable channel 7, Wichita.gov and the City’s YouTube channel (available here: https://www.youtube.com/user/wichitacity7).

Friday’s meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

LATEST STORIES: