Wichita mayor says hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients highest ever

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says leadership at Wichita hospitals are reporting admitted patients for COVID-19 are the highest ever. The mayor says if the numbers continue, hospitals in the area will reach capacity within weeks.

Right now, the Sedgwick County Health Department shows hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at a moderate level in the county.

Just got off the phone with the leadership at our #Wichita hospitals & admitted patients for covid19 are the highest ever. If these numbers continue at the same rate our hospitals will reach compacity in 2-3 weeks (sooner if we have a 4th of July bump).



Please wear your mask. — Dr. Brandon Whipple (@BWhippleKS) July 13, 2020

On Sunday, KSN News talked to one doctor at Wesley who says they’re are seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

“Our team is working very hard, these are incredibly sick patients, they’re amongst the sickest that we have in the hospital, and honestly, as a group, they’re among the sickest that we’ve seen in our careers. They require a large amount of labor from our nursing staff, from our environmental staff turning over these rooms, and keeping things clean,” said Dr. Chloe Steinshouer

Wesley Medical Center along with Ascension Via Christi have resumed no visitor policies.

As of Monday afternoon, the Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 1,245 active cases of coronavirus in the county. There have been 28 deaths from COVID-19 in the county.

LATEST STORIES: