Wichita mayor talks hospital capacity, county’s COVID-19 health order during weekly press briefing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple’s weekly press briefing was held virtually due to several city members being exposed to COVID-19.

During his briefing, the mayor discussed local hospital capacity and how the numbers have climbed in the last few weeks.

“Our hospitalizations have doubled from last week and nearly doubled from the week before that,” Whipple said. “We are at the point that we really don’t have as many ICU beds or access to ICU beds as we normally do.”

Whipple also addressed the county’s health order in which restricts mass gatherings and the county’s mask order which is still in effect. He added there will be discussion from the city to help enforce masking with the county.

“Masking right now we know is the most effective way to slow down the spread of this and to stop the spread,” Whipple said. “When we had our mask ordinance in place (city), we got our numbers down to like 5%.”

Currently, Sedgwick County is positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is coming back at just over 22%

You can watch the Mayor’s full briefing above.