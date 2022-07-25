WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple announced on Facebook Monday evening that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Just wanted to let folks know I’ll be MIA this week as I tested positive for Covid19,” said Whipple.

He said due to being fully vaccinated and boosted, his symptoms are incredibly light.

No one else in his household has tested positive or has symptoms, Whipple said.

He said he plans on talking to his doctor on Tuesday and will follow his doctor’s instructions to ensure he is doing all that he can to keep others safe.

Whipple says, “Please stay safe y’all! With numbers going up, now’s a good time to get boosted or vaccinated.”

He then shared a link to vaccines.gov, saying that if you are interested (in getting vaccinated or boosted), you can follow the link to find and make an appointment.