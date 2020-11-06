Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Wichita mayor urges caution; small hospitals under strain

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The mayor of Wichita is warning the public to take the coronavirus “seriously” as case numbers soar and rural hospitals struggle to find larger facilities with room for their patients.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple blamed a rise in cases on a “perfect storm” of people becoming fatigued over prevention measures, longing to see their families, and moving events indoors as the weather grows colder.

In Sedgwick County, where Wichita is located, the number of confirmed and probable cases increased by 54% over the past month, jumping from 9,509 on Oct. 5 to 14,694 on Wednesday.

