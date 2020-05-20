Wichita Municipal Court back in session May 26

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Municipal Court reopens on Tuesday, May 26 after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All previously pending cases have been assigned new court dates. Those involved in pending cases are encouraged to visit Wichita.gov/court and use the docket search tool to find their new court date.

“Municipal Court staff have been working hard to ensure the courts are safe and ready for residents, staff and judges,” said Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey. “We have been contacting those with pending cases with their new dates when possible, but urge everyone unsure of when their court appearance is to go online.”

Those making a court appearance will be required to wear a mask. Defendants will not be allowed to bring guests with them due to social distancing requirements. New safety procedures have been implemented, such as increased cleaning processes, plastic shields, and increased hand sanitizing stations.

For additional information regarding a case, residents may also call the Clerk’s office at (316) 268-4611 or the Probation office at (316) 268-4582.

The city will be hosting a Facebook live at 3 p.m. today on the main City of Wichita Facebook page.

The Facebook live will feature Council Member James Clendenin and Emmorey. Residents are encouraged to tune in to ask questions about courts and reopening procedures.

LATEST STORIES: