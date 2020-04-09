Wichita non-profits bring in $75,000 worth of food and necessities to help local families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 20 local non-profit organizations have teamed up to create a coalition to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A semi truck traveling from Missouri brought in $75,000 worth of food, baby items, and necessities to be distributed to people through Convoy of Hope Wichita.

The Convey of Hope truck with thousands of dollars in resources arrives in Wichita.

“Just in the last 24 hours, we have seen about 37 families that are asking for relief now,” said Stacie Cathcart, executive director of Convoy of Hope Wichita.

Cathcart said it is a stressful time for everyone and they want to help those who have lost their jobs, are struggling to feed their children three times a day, or just need a little extra help.

“A lot of people don’t know when they’ll go back to work,” said Cathcart. “What is it going to look like?”

Stacey Hamilton and her family received help from Convoy of Hope Wichita and said they are thankful.

“The help that Convoy of Hope has provided my family should not go unnoticed,” said Hamilton. “It made our hearts smile and the food was a blessing of more than we could have asked for.”

The non-profits don’t want people to feel discouraged asking for help, either.

“Everyone at some point in our life has needed help,” said Cathcart. “There’s nothing to be embarrassed about or ashamed about.”

People can go online and fill out a quick application for assistance. It is not income-based and everyone is welcome to apply.

Those who receive assistance will be able to pick up their items through a drive-thru option or have them delivered.

Since there is such a great need in the Wichita area for help, the non-profits have also asked Governor Laura Kelly for her help through the state’s relief fund.

“We are seeing handicapped, the disabled, the elderly, single parents who are really just looking for extra added help that they need right now,” said Cathcart. “We want to show that hope is still alive and that volunteerism is still alive and ready.”

Volunteers expect the truckload to help hundreds of families.

If you or someone you know would like to submit an application for assistance, click here.

If you would like to donate or volunteer to help with Convoy of Hope Wichita, click here.

