Wichita nurse shares experience on the COVID-19 floor, receives second vaccine

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, one nurse who has been on the COVID-19 floor since the beginning is sharing her thoughts as she received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday.

Kristen Garrett was the first person in Kansas to receive the vaccine. She works at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and has for 18 years. She said the year 2020 was like no other.

“Tell your loved ones that you love them before you leave because you just never know you never know who is going to get sick and who is going to survive,” said Garrett.

Garrett said she has learned to value people more this year because of her time taking care of many patients on the COVID floor.

“It’s very trying on nurses that have been here for a while. The newer nurses especially haven’t seen death as much as the older nurses, but it is very hard,” said Garrett.

Missy Hampel is the director of nursing at Ascension Via Christi. She said the vaccine has shifted the feelings in the COVID unit.

“The vaccine seems pretty freeing to an extent. It feels like there is actually some hope at the end of the tunnel there and that we have a way out of this, and we can’t let our guard down,” said Hampel. “As we get more folks vaccinated, that we have a way that we can start working out of this pandemic, and it feels very much like we have some hope now.”

“There has been some optimism in the unit, and the more people we see die, still it just kind of takes a chip off of that optimism a little bit,” said Garrett.