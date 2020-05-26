Wichita officials weigh options for opening pools while demand for home pools increases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Will public pools in Wichita open this year?

It’s a possibility, but city officials are also weighing the benefits of not opening pools until next year.

“There are still cities still struggling just for health reasons on whether or not they’re going to open,” said Robert Layton, Wichita City manager.

Public pools in Wichita sit empty and could remain that way depending on the city’s decision.

“The problem isn’t just the people in the pool,” said Layton. “How do you social distance also outside of the pool?”

Much needed maintenance and construction on additions are also a concern for some of the city pools.

Officials said they could use this summer to get ahead on the work and be done early for reopening next summer.

“Not only are you saving money and avoiding the health concerns, but at the same time, you’re able to make progress that is actually a year ahead,” said Layton.

Some city officials agreed and want to keep the pools closed.

“I prefer we keep them closed this year so we can catch up on the phases,” said Brandon Johnson, Wichita City Council member. “That way, when we reopen, they get the amazing pools that we’ve shown the community rather than open this year and some kids are upset that we can only get 15 or so in the pool.”

Mayor Brandon Whipple mentioned the idea of offering vouchers to organizations with pools, but the options will be discussed at a later date.

While the wait continues for public pools, some Wichitans are taking matters into their own hands and having a pool built right in their backyard instead.

Local pool businesses said they have seen a drastic increase in demand for backyard pools, hot tubs, and maintenance.

Some customers have even requested for their existing pools to be opened sooner than normal.

“We are booked about three or four weeks out,” said Brian Scheideman, owner of Dave’s Pool Store. “Construction-wise is up, a lot of heaters and things like that. They want [pools] to open. They want to give the kids something to do, a place to enjoy and relax.”

Officials will continue discussing options for public pools in the coming weeks.

Officials said neighborhood pools follow their own rules, but if they do open this year, they will have to follow strict KDHE guidelines including a limited number of people at the pool and enforcing social distancing.

LATEST STORIES: