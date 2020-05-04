Wichita Open postponed until September

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Open golf tournament has been rescheduled from June to September, but still at Crestview Country Club.

Organizers say the move is to ensure the health and safety of participants.

“My sincere thanks to the PGA TOUR, Crestview Country Club, sponsors, volunteers and vendors for their flexibility and support during this unprecedented time”, said Roy Turner, Wichita Open Tournament Director, in a news release.

Turner says the Wichigta Open will still be able to fulfill its mission of supporting local charities.

“When we get through this, and I know we will, we can all look forward to the Wichita Open and make it a celebration of our lives returning to some semblance of normalcy. As we host The Tournament of the Year, we will continue to raise money for local charities, watch great golf and have a damn good time doing it,” said Turner.

The tournament was originally set for June 15 – 21. The new dates are September 21 – 27.

Tickets that have already been purchased will still be good for the new dates.

Organizers say they will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and take all appropriate measures, as the tournament date approaches, to preserve the health and well-being of participants.

The Wichita Open is one of Korn Ferry Tour’s longest running tournaments.

