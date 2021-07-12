Wichita Police Department captain dies from COVID-19 complications

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced on Monday that Captain Clay Germany died over the weekend from medical complications associated with COVID-19.

Captain Germany joined the WPD in 1994 and served in the ranks of a police officer, detective, sergeant, and lieutenant. He was a captain over property crime investigations.

“Captain Germany was a visionary, a consummate team player, a dedicated professional, and an exceptional leader. His service to the Wichita community was demonstrated in his ability to establish partnerships and be an effective problem solver,” said Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. “Captain Germany led a life of significance through his work, was a great friend to many and will be sorely missed. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.”

Before joining the department, the department said Germany served as a police officer in Midwest City, OK and in the United States Navy.