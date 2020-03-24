Wichita Police Department issues temporary officer response exceptions due to coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has set up temporary officer response exceptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep the community and WPD personnel safe.

Officers continue to be available for 911 emergency calls. However, with the continued increasing cases of COVID-19, WPD is initiating the following protocols to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

If you have a police related question, an issue that does not require an emergency response or the need for an officer to respond, please call one of our four police stations at the following numbers. We have extended staffing 24/7 at all four stations until further notice. Also, police reports can also be made 24 hours per day by calling WPD Case Desk at 316-268-4221.

Patrol North Police Station (316) 350-3400, 3015 E. 21st Street North;

Patrol South Police Station (316) 350-3440, 211 E. Pawnee;

Patrol West Police Station (316) 350-3460, 661 N. Elder; and

Patrol East Police Station (316) 350-3420, 350 S. Edgemoor.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Wichita police has implemented the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) to allow patrol officers to focus on priority calls, as well as to limit possible COVID-19 exposure during the investigation of traffic collisions. EARP involves accidents with no injuries, no alcohol involved, no hit and run involved, and the vehicles can be moved. In these instances, citizens are to exchange driver’s license information, vehicle insurance information, and vehicle information, which includes vehicle year, make, model, and tag number. Citizens can then complete a motor vehicle accident report by visiting the WPD website at wichitapolice.com or clicking on the following link Online Accident Report. Reports can also be made by downloading the WPD App from the appropriate app store. If you have any questions regarding a traffic accident, you can call one of the WPD Patrols Stations and speak to an officer for assistance. If you are unable to complete a Motor Vehicle Accident Report online, only the following locations will have forms you can fill out.

WPD Traffic Bureau – 332 N. Riverview Enter through the west doors between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Complete the form and place it in the dropbox located outside on the north side of the front doors. Please bring your own pen to complete the form.

WPD Patrol North Bureau – 3015 E. 21st St. N. Enter through the north doors between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Take a form and return to your vehicle to complete it. You can return the form to Patrol North or at 332 N. Riverview (dropbox). Please bring your own pen to complete the form.

WPD Patrol South Bureau – 211 E. Pawnee St. Enter through the west doors between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Take a form and return to your vehicle to complete it. You can return the form to Patrol South or at 332 N. Riverview (dropbox). Please bring your own pen to complete the form.

OTHER NON-EMERGENCY CALLS FOR SERVICE

In other non-emergency calls for service, a WPD officer will triage each call to determine on a case-by-case basis if an officer needs to respond. If an officer does not respond, then the individual who called 911 will be assisted by phone.

“It is paramount that we all work together right now,” WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “These response exceptions are only temporary as we work with everyone to stop the spread of the coronavirus. We will get through this together.”

COVID-19 is likely to spread by droplets from an infected person’s nose or mouth through coughing and sneezing.

Below is a list of ways you can help prevent illness:

Wash your hands often with soap and water – use hand sanitizer if soap isn’t available;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs; and

Stay home when you are sick.

LATEST STORIES: