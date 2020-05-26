Wichita police making post COVID-19 protocols

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is adjusting protocols as threats surrounding COVID-19 diminish, and the economy opens while continuing some precautions to ensure the safety of the community and WPD personnel.

Patrol Operations

WPD is continuing its phone call in reporting system for certain non-emergency calls for service. If you have a police related question, an issue that does not require an emergency response or the need for an officer to respond, please call one of our four police stations at the following numbers. The stations are staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have a question after hours, you can call City Hall Security at 316-268-4111, which is staffed 24/7.

Patrol North Police Station (316) 350-3400, 3015 E. 21 st Street North;

Street North; Patrol South Police Station (316) 350-3440, 211 E. Pawnee;

Patrol West Police Station (316) 350-3420, 661 N. Elder; and

Patrol East Police Station (316) 350-3460, 350 S. Edgemoor.

If you have a non-emergency and want to speak with an officer in person, please call any station during business hours to set an appointment. Non-emergency police reports can also be made 24 hours per day by calling WPD Case Desk at 316-268-4221.

Phone reports will continue to be taken in the circumstances involving certain non-emergency calls to allow officers to prioritize calls requiring an emergency response.

Additionally, certain non-emergency calls for service may be redirected by a supervisor for an officer to speak with the citizen via telephone. If an officer does not respond, then the individual who called 911 will be assisted by phone.

Traffic Accidents

The WPD has implemented a modified accident response plan to allow patrol officers to respond to priority calls, and minimize waiting time for citizens requiring an accident report with no injuries and minor damage.

The modified accident response plan pertains to accidents with no injuries, no alcohol involved, no hit and run involved, and the vehicles can be moved. In these instances, citizens are to exchange driver’s license information, vehicle insurance information, and vehicle information, which includes vehicle year, make, model, and tag number.

Citizens can then complete a motor vehicle accident report by visiting the WPD website at wichitapolice.com or clicking on the following link Online Accident Report. Reports can also be made by downloading the WPD App from the appropriate app store.

If you have any questions regarding a traffic accident, you can call one of the WPD Patrol Stations and speak to an officer for assistance. If you are unable to complete a Motor Vehicle Accident Report online, the following locations will have forms you can fill out.

WPD Traffic Bureau – 332 N. Riverview

Enter through the west doors between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Forms are available in the lobby area, and completed forms can be placed in the dropbox.

Patrol North – 3015 E. 21st St. N. (316)350-3400

Enter through the north doors between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Patrol South – 211 E. Pawnee St. (316)350-3440

Enter through the west doors between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Patrol West-661 N. Elder (316)350-3420

Enter through the east doors between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Patrol East- 300 N. Edgemoor (316)350-3460

Enter through the east doors between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Investigation Division

The Investigation Division remains open between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have a question for a detective regarding an ongoing police investigation, please call WPD Investigations section at 316-268-4407. If an appointment with a detective needs to be made, it can be made by calling the same number.

Records Division

WPD Records Division will remain closed to the public. A copy of a report can be received via email or mail. To get the report, please call WPD Records Section at 316-268-4186 or send an email request to wpdrecords@wichita.gov. Payments will be accepted over the phone by credit card, or money orders can be sent.

Property and Evidence Division

WPD Property and Evidence (P & E) Facility at 410 N. Waco is open to the public with guidelines.

The P & E facility will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The following safety guidelines will be in place until further notice:

Citizens are to maintain a 6’ foot social distance from others;

Only three customers will be allowed in the lobby at one time;

No extra guests are allowed to be with customers inside of the lobby; and

If the lobby is full, citizens will be required to wait outside to enter while maintaining social distancing.

WPD P & E staff will be working diligently to help citizens as quickly as possible. Having your case number and photo identification available will help speed the process. Also, try to arrive early as the facility closes at 4 p.m., and there is a limited number of citizens allowed in the lobby at a time.

Animal Control

The Wichita Animal Shelter is open to the public by appointment only. If you have any questions for WPD Animal Control or need to claim a pet, please call 316-350-3360. The phones are answered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Citizens who find stray animals can bring them to the Wichita Animal Shelter and place them in shelter boxes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week. Wichita Animal Shelter staff is monitoring the shelter boxes during these hours, will intake the animals and post them on petharbor.com.

Citizens who find stray animals after-hours can drop off the animals in shelter boxes between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. seven days a week. Wichita Animal Shelter staff will intake the animals during the next business hours.

WPD Animal Control continues not to accept healthy or feral cats unless they are sick, injured, or are younger than three months old.

Wichita Animal Shelter field staff, and WPD officers are again responding to all emergency calls involving animals.

Wichita/Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center

The Wichita/Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center (WSCLETC) is open to the public by appointment only. Appointments with WPD training staff are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 316-660-3810 to schedule an appointment.

Fingerprinting services also remain open by appointment only. Please call 316-660-3810 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment. Pricing and additional information on fingerprinting services can be found at the following link: https://www.wichita.gov/WPD/SupportServices/Pages/PSF.aspx

General Police Questions

If you have a general police question, you can always email policeweb@wichita.gov, and your question will be answered by email or by phone during business hours, which is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We are encouraged some normalcy is returning,” said Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. “However, we must remain diligent in ensuring WPD staff and the community are safe. Therefore, WPD is relaxing some of the temporary protocols while keeping precautions in place.”

Below are ways to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home when you can;

Maintain a 6’ distance from others;

Wash your hands often;

Cover your face when around others;

Cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue or the inside of your elbow; and

Clean and disinfect areas frequently.

