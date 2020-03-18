Wichita police release temporary community protocols for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has set up temporary community protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep the community and WPD personnel safe.

Patrol Operations

WPD is expanding their phone call in reporting system for certain non-emergency calls for service in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Beginning Wednesday, anyone with a police related question, an issue that does not require an emergency response or the need for an officer to respond, are asked to call one of Wichita’s four police stations at the following numbers. WPD will have extended staffing 24/7 at all four stations until further notice.

Patrol North Police Station (316) 350-3400, 3015 E. 21 st Street North;

Street North; Patrol South Police Station (316) 350-3440, 211 E. Pawnee;

Patrol West Police Station (316) 350-3420, 661 N. Elder; and

Patrol East Police Station (316) 350-3460, 350 S. Edgemoor.

While all police stations will be staffed 24/7 for emergencies, WPD is asking that anyone wishing to talk with an officer in person and it is not an emergency — that they call the station to set an appointment. Non-emergency police reports can also be made 24 hours a day by calling WPD Case Desk at 316-268-4221.

Additionally, certain non-emergency calls for service may be redirected by a supervisor for an officer to speak with the citizen via telephone. Phone reports will be taken in the circumstances involving certain non-emergency calls to allow officers to prioritize calls requiring an emergency response.

Investigation Division

Anyone with a question for a detective regarding an ongoing police investigation is asked to call WPD Investigations section at 316-268-4407. If an appointment with a detective needs to be made, it can be made by calling the same number. The Investigation Division remains open between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Records Division

Anyone needing a copy of a report can receive it via email or mail. WPD is asking that they call the Records Section at 316-268-4186 or send an email request to wpdrecords@wichita.gov. Payments will be accepted over the phone by credit card, or money orders can be sent.

Property and Evidence Division

Anyone with a question about their property that needs to be picked up from WPD Property and Evidence office located at 410 N. Waco, is asked to call 316-303-8220 to set an appointment for pick-up. Public hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Animal Control

WPD Animal Control is currently not accepting healthy or feral cats unless they are sick, injured, or are younger than three months old. Additionally, Animal Control officers are only responding to animal bite or attack cases and aggressive or running at large stray dogs. Anyone with questions for WPD Animal Control is asked to call 316-350-3360 instead of visiting the shelter in person. The phones are answered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

General Police Questions

Anyone with a general police question can email to policeweb@wichita.gov, and their question will be answered by email or by phone during business hours, which is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As the public health concerns continue related to COVID-19, WPD is assuring that officers are available to provide emergency services and to call 911 in emergencies. However, Wichitans can resort to communicating by phone when possible and avoid unscheduled visits to any police facility or City Hall.

“We want to slow the spread of the virus,” said Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. “The safety of the community and WPD staff remains of utmost importance to the leadership at WPD. If you’re committing a crime and victimizing our citizens, particularly during this vulnerable time of a national health epidemic, we are going to arrest you.”

