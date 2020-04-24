Wichita Pride cancels June events amid COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Amid concerns of COVID-19 transmission, the Wichita Pride Board announces the decision to cancel all June events for 2020 Pride, Be Seen in 2020.

The events that are canceled include the Unity March and Family Picnic at Hyde Park. The

Pride Board will continue to monitor developments in the pandemic and will make a decision

about the September events at a later date.

“This decision was difficult,” said Tom Witt, Wichita Pride President. “We know that much of our community looks forward to celebrating in June. The decision came out of a sense of responsibility to take care of the most vulnerable in our community. Members of the LGBTQ community have higher rates of people who are HIV positive than the general population, which means their risk of serious complications from COVID-19 are higher.”

“We want to hold out some hope that we can come out on the other side of this and celebrate

Pride with our community,” Witt said, “though we know that may not be possible.”

The events in September include the Wallflower Dance, Drag Pageant, the Opening Night Drag

Show, and the Festival at the Mid-America All-Indian Center.

LATEST STORIES: