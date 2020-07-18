Wichita private school says in-person classes will resume no matter what

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While many schools are figuring out their back to school plans, Life Preparatory Academy in Wichita is making a firm decision. Students will be back in their seats for in-person class all year.

“We are going to do what we feel is best for the kids and give the parents the option to choose,” said Rob Rotola, President of Life Preparatory Academy.

Rotola says they will have some basic safety measures in place.

“We will be taking temperatures when they come in, and if a kid is sick, then they won’t be able to come in until they’re cleared by a doctor. Other than that deep cleaning and sanitizing of the schools multiple times a week. We can do common sense things.”

Life Prep says if students want to wear masks they can, but it is not required.

Other than that, he says school will be as normal as possible and leaving the decision up to parents.

“Ultimately, I think they know what’s best for their kids and what they’ve been telling me is they want a less restrictive environment. Where kids don’t have to wear masks, where they can socialize at lunch, where they can have sports clubs and activities again.”

After last spring, Steffani Pouge says she knew she could not have a repeat of having her two kids learn from home.

“It was chaos. It’s really hard to get your 4th grader to do assignments when there really wasn’t any kind of accountability.”

Which is why she decided to transfer her kids and she isn’t the only one seeking out new options.

Life Prep Academy says they are expecting a record year for enrollment.

“We can’t even keep up with all the tours. I think parents are waking up, and they’re looking for other options, and they’re wanting to see what else they can do for their kids,” said Rotola.

Some parents like Ashley Carlson feel putting her kids back in the classroom isn’t a risk but a necessity.

“Homeschooling them just didn’t work for us. It was really challenging for them not having the structure that they have when they come here.”

“I just want them to not have a pause in their education and just be able to have a normal school year,” she added in.

“We are focusing on their social and emotional health and that is really what in my opinion is the most important thing. Students need to feel a sense of normalcy again. They need to go to school like normal,” said Rotola.

If you are interested in learning more about Life Prep Academy’s program and precautions click here.

