Wichita public libraries remain closed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Even though Governor Laura Kelly included libraries in Phase One of her reopening Kansas plan, the Wichita public libraries are still closed.

The governor’s plan said libraries can open as long as they adhere to social distancing and cleaning guidelines.

The Wichita Public Library posted a message on its website that says:

“With careful consideration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Sedgwick County Health Department, all Wichita Public Library locations will remain closed to the public until further notice.“

In the meantime, the library offers many digital services. If you do not have a library card, you can register for an e-card by calling (316) 261-8500 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

