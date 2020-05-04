Click here for coronavirus updates

Wichita public libraries remain closed

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Even though Governor Laura Kelly included libraries in Phase One of her reopening Kansas plan, the Wichita public libraries are still closed.

The governor’s plan said libraries can open as long as they adhere to social distancing and cleaning guidelines.

The Wichita Public Library posted a message on its website that says:

“With careful consideration from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionthe Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Sedgwick County Health Departmentall Wichita Public Library locations will remain closed to the public until further notice.

In the meantime, the library offers many digital services. If you do not have a library card, you can register for an e-card by calling (316) 261-8500 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Follow the Wichita Public Library on FacebookTwitter and Instagram, and check the City of Wichita and Wichita Public Library websites for further updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories