Click here for coronavirus updates

Wichita libraries reopen locations for in-person services starting Monday

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Library locations will reopen to in-person services on Monday, March 8. The new “Grab and Go” service model will let customers browse materials on shelves and use public computers.

Mayor Brandon Whipple says now is the perfect time to reopen with COVID-19 cases down, and schools back to in-person learning.

Libraries have been in drive-up mode since November, and now the goal is to continue to follow the health safety guidelines. Some sections will remain closed like meeting rooms and collaboration spaces. There also won’t be comfy furniture to lounge in to prevent gatherings. Computers will be available for faxing and printing.

“Customers with mobile devices can use Wi-Fi services at designated tables inside most locations,” said Sean Jones, Wichita Public Library communications specialist.

Although the libraries are reopening, curbside pick up and the drive-up window service will continue for people who don’t feel comfortable going inside.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories