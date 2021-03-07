Wichita libraries reopen locations for in-person services starting Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Library locations will reopen to in-person services on Monday, March 8. The new “Grab and Go” service model will let customers browse materials on shelves and use public computers.

Mayor Brandon Whipple says now is the perfect time to reopen with COVID-19 cases down, and schools back to in-person learning.

Libraries have been in drive-up mode since November, and now the goal is to continue to follow the health safety guidelines. Some sections will remain closed like meeting rooms and collaboration spaces. There also won’t be comfy furniture to lounge in to prevent gatherings. Computers will be available for faxing and printing.

“Customers with mobile devices can use Wi-Fi services at designated tables inside most locations,” said Sean Jones, Wichita Public Library communications specialist.

Although the libraries are reopening, curbside pick up and the drive-up window service will continue for people who don’t feel comfortable going inside.