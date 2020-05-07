Click here for coronavirus updates

Wichita Public Library begins curbside service May 11

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Library will begin curbside and drive up window service on Monday, May 11.

Customers who had holds placed on items before the library closed in March, and any holds in queue that was initiated during the closure, will receive notifications to pick those up beginning Monday.

If customers would like to check materials out, they’ll be able to place holds on items through the online catalog at catalog.wichitalibrary.org beginning Monday, May 18. They can also call 261-8500 during regular business hours for staff assistance. Notifications will be sent to customers once their holds are available for pick up.

When customers arrive to their designated library branch to pick up materials, they will check-in by calling the phone number on the outdoor signs or proceed to the drive-up window. Library staff will ask for their name and library card number to verify their materials. Staff will bring materials to customers’ vehicles in plastic bags.

If customers have materials to return to the library, they may drop those off at any Wichita Public Library book drop.

Information about the library’s reopening plans will be updated on the library’s virtual branch at wichitalibrary.org/covid-19 and the library’s social media sites.

