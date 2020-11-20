Wichita Public Library goes back to curbside service

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, all Wichita Public Library locations will go back to offering only curbside and drive-up window services.

The decision was made by library staff due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Wichita and Sedgwick County.

Customers will still be able to borrow materials from the Library by using the online catalog, catalog.wichitalibrary.org, to browse the collection and place holds on items. Hold and transfer fees will be waived at this time. Once materials are ready to be picked up, customers will receive a notification to retrieve materials. Customers will arrive at their designated branch, call the phone number on the signs in the parking lot, and staff will assist with their curbside pickup.

The Alford Branch (3447 S. Meridian) and the Advanced Learning Library (711 W. 2nd St.) will use drive-up windows for pickup convenience.

Customers can also browse the Library’s digital collection 24/7 on OverDrive, and browse digital magazines through Flipster.

Public computing will not be available. Copy, printing and fax service will be available at all locations through curbside and drive up window service.

Information about the Library’s COVID-19 operational plan can be found at wichitalibrary.org/covid-19.