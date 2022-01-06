Wichita Public Library to host COVID vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Library has partnered with the Sedgwick County Health Department to host a walk-in vaccine clinic at two locations.

“The library is proud to partner with the Sedgwick County Health Department to increase access to vaccines which bolster efforts to prevent and contain the spread of disease, like COVID-19,” Jaime Prothro, the director of libraries, said.

The two locations will have the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those over 18. These clinics will be located at:

Walters Branch Library, 4195 E. Harry St., 3-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10

Alford Branch Library, 3447 S. Meridian, 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan, 11

The Sedgwick County Health Department also offers no-cost, walk-in vaccines at the community vaccine clinic, located at 223 S. Main in Wichita, and COVID-19 testing at the clinic at 4115 E. Harry St.

For more information on vaccine clinics and where to find them, you can visit the Sedwick County Health Department website by clicking here.