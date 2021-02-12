Wichita Public School teachers to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools teachers will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, February 13.

The district has received its first supply of vaccines and will begin the first round at the Wichita Public Schools’ Alvin Morris Administrative Center. The prioritization plan for employees will follow Phase 2 of Governor Kelly’s vaccination plan. Employees who are eligible will be notified directly by Health Services.

Employees who responded to the survey will be considered for vaccination through the AMAC site.

More information can be found here.

The distribution plan is as follows:

Employees 65 and older with medical conditions. Medical professionals will rank order based on health conditions reported on the staff survey.

Employees 65 and older without medical conditions based on the time stamp on the survey response.

Nurses, therapists, psychologists, social workers, OT/PT, SLP and audiologists, with nurses prioritized, then others based on the survey time stamp.

Employees with severe and other medical risk conditions. Medical professionals will rank order based on health conditions reported on the staff survey.

Staff that work directly with students in certain categories/locations. Based on time stamp of survey response for those who work with pre-k students, categorical students and PBIS; and staff who work at Levy, Greiffenstein, Wells, Bryant, Little, Dunlap Transition Campus at Chisholm and Sowers.

All other staff who expressed desire to receive the vaccine based on the time stamp on the staff survey.

The district said staff from multiple buildings will be selected for vaccination on a given day, rather than vaccinating all staff at one building on the same day and risking impact based on vaccine reaction.

The district added if employees have an opportunity to receive a vaccine at another location, they are encouraged to do so.