Wichita Public Schools balancing safety and budget

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Getting back to class will not be cheap and the Wichita School district is weighing in on how to get students to school safely and on a budget.

“There are certainly concerns with how quickly we would throw supplies in and we’re trying to estimate a pace of usage and really no guideline to look back to, no historical precedent,” said CFO Wichita Public Schools Susan Willis.

Wichita Public Schools will be spending more money this school year, as safety precautions become the priority. With an unpredictable future, funding may become a concern.

“If our estimates are off, certainly there will be a concern, can we sustain this long term,” said CFO Wichita Public Schools Susan Willis.

With $17 million dollars in federal funding from the CARES Act, USD 259 is trying to plan the number of items needed for the fall.

The first step was purchasing devices for students, but now personal protective equipment, safety measures and cleaning supplies are the next concern.

That could cost them anywhere from $2 to $6 million dollars.

“Hopefully, between kind of our normal cleaning supply budgets and the CARES federal funding, we should be able to cover most that,” said Willis.

The schools will have to be flexible if any new guidelines come along or if classes switch to fully remote because the need for internet access would cost them up to $7 million dollars.

Willis said she’s staying hopeful there will be another federal funding package to help out with the unexpected and teachers hoping the same, to help with items in their classroom.

“I know we’re having to think about things a lot different than before in the past, I had a class set of headsets that people would just share and that doesn’t seem realistic right now,” said USD 259 teacher Gabriel Costilla.

For Costilla, he hoped they would get answers soon so he knows how to prep his lessons for the school year.

“I really need more information so that I can make informed choices before I see students,” he said.

The budget will be proposed to the county on August 25, 2020.

Willis said it will be important to build in flexibility if the funds need to shift.

LATEST STORIES: