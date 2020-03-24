Wichita Public Schools moving forward with education plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson hosted a news conference Tuesday to give updates on Sedgwick County’s stay-at-home order, continuous learning opportunities for students, meal service, and retrieving personal items from schools.

“We will have a detailed briefing on Friday with all of the details as it related to phase one of the learning plans,” said Superintendent Alicia Thompson.

It will be the first step to a restored and structured education as the district faces the closing of all schools and now a county-wide stay at home order. Superintendent Alicia Thompson telling parents today the new phase of learning will consist of paper packets and resources online. The district adding they will integrate special education and English language learner opportunities to help students with a wide range of needs.

“Today renewed their souls,” said Adams Elementary School Principal Terry Manning. “Everybody is feeling a little better because they know that they have a purpose, and they are going to move forward from this and our kids will be okay. We will get through this.”

The district also assured students, they will be fed in a curbside delivery style at 18 locations across the county between 11:30 p.m.-12:00 p.m. giving parents specific instructions to ensure their child can have a meal.

“We prefer that families drive and we deliver to cars. Children must be present in order to receive meals,” Fabian Armendarez, Director of Operations Division explained.

Parents who can not drive to the sites will have the option of using Wichita Transit Authority busses.

“Students and accompanied parents may access these sites by riding the regular bus routes to and from their meal sites of choice between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.,” said Aremendarez.

Dr. Thompson said USD 259 teachers and staff are continuing to work on study materials for students during this COVID-19 pandemic, alongside providing regular meals to students and other online education support.

Dr. Thompson said the Tuesday press conference will be the last in-person press conference from the school district, and that everything else will be done online starting on what they are calling ‘Phase One Friday.’

