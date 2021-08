FILE – In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Springfield, Mo. One Missouri hospital official is telling anyone making disparaging remarks about the COVID-19 vaccine to “Shut up” as state officials ask for federal help dealing with a surge in cases that has some counties urging new precautions. Deep vaccine resistance has allowed the delta variant, first identified India, to take hold in the state, straining hospitals, particularly in the Springfield area. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools and the Sedgwick County Health Department are partnering to host free COVID vaccination clinics. They will be held at local public high schools for staff, students and the community.

No appointments are required. Vaccines are available for anyone ages 12 and older.

Vaccination clinics start Thursday, August 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Heights High School.

Here is the full schedule:

