Wichita Public Schools to host vaccine clinics for staff, parents and students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools are hosting vaccine clinics for staff, parents, and students.

The clinics offer an opportunity for anyone 5 years and older to get vaccinated or get a booster shot for anyone 18 and older.

The vaccine clinics are free and open to WPS students and their family members.

Anyone under the age of 18 needs to have a parent or guardian present and a signed consent form.

The vaccine clinics will be held at Alvin Morris Administration Center, 903 S. Edgemoor. WPS asks that you park in the south lot between AMAC and Curtis and enter the building through door eight.

Thursday, November 11, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, November 12, 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 13, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 14, 12 – 4 p.m.

You can sign up for an appointment here.

WPS COVID Vaccine Clinic Informational Flier

FAQs for parents about vaccines in children

Learn more about the COVID vaccine from the CDC