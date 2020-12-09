Wichita Public Schools will allow two parents/guardians at athletic events

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Schools and the Greater Wichita Athletic League will allow two parents/guardians per family at athletic events, following KSHSAA guidelines.
Masks and social distancing will be required for spectators. Schools’ athletic directors and coaches will provide more specific information to their players.
Decisions about spectators at middle school basketball games and at bowling competitions will be made at a later date.
