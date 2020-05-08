Wichita Public Schools will host graduation ceremonies in July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Graduating seniors in USD 259 Wichita Public Schools will get to take part in a traditional cap and gown commencement, but not until late July.

Wichita Public Schools announced it will host in-person graduation ceremonies on July 25 and 26 at Intrust Bank Arena and Century II.

Graduations had been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The district says it will take all necessary precautions to maximize safety for the people attending the July ceremonies.

Here are the locations and times for each school:

Saturday, July 25

Intrust Bank Arena

11 a.m. – Southeast High School

3 p.m. – Northwest High School

7 p.m. – South High School

Century II

11 a.m. – West High School

3 p.m. – Chester I. Lewis Academy

7 p.m. – Northeast Magnet High School



Sunday, July 26

Intrust Bank Arena

11 a.m. – East High School

3 p.m. – Heights High School

7 p.m. – North High School

Principals will share more information with their students.

Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson and Assistant Superintendent Gil Alvarez took to social media to share the news:

LATEST STORIES: