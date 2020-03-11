Wichita ramps up cleaning methods to reduce the risk of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW) – The city of Wichita is taking extra steps to insure the safety of it’s residents. Large public spaces will now be disinfected more frequently. Places like the public libraries, City Hall and Century II will all be cleaned two to three times a day in addition to their nightly cleaning routine.

“For example at City Hall, the security screening area which everybody passes through is getting cleaned out three times a day now,” said Ben Nelson, Assistant Director at Wichita Public Works.

Areas like stairways, lobbies, elevators and more commonly used spaces will also be cleaned with disinfectant wipes and disinfectant machines.

“I feel good about it everybody needs to do their part with that because it’s very important that we keep everything sanitized,” added Tom Mclaughlin, Wichita resident.

The Advanced Learning Library along with other large public places will use the electrostatic disinfectant spraying machines to disinfect their tables, bookshelves and frequently touched areas.

“There is a limit obviously we can’t clean out individual pages of every book at the library so part of this is going to be the cooperation of the city, employees of the public to pay attention to what Federal Health Officials, State Health Officials are own County Health Department is advising people,” said Nelson.

Wichita will also increase the amount of hand sanitizing stations in public spaces and add more disinfectant wipes.

