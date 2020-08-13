Wichita Regal theaters to open over the next two weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of Wichita’s Regal theaters plan to reopen Friday, Aug. 21. The other two plan to reopen Friday, Aug. 28.

According to the Regal website, Regal Warren East and Regal Warren West will be the first of its Wichita theaters to reopen. The other two, Regal Warren Old Town and Regal Warren Movie Machine, will open on Aug. 28. Tickets will go on sale one week before the openings.

The company says it is putting new health and safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It says it is using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

They also used feedback from employees and customers.

The changes include contactless payment, even for food and drink, and using ULV foggers to sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie.

Regal says its employees will be have daily health screenings, including temperature checks, and they will wear masks.

Customers must wear masks while in the lobby, hallways and restrooms. They can only remove the mask in the auditorium if they are eating and/or drinking.

At the concession stands, every other register will be closed to help with social distancing. There will be fewer items on the menu and no more refills on large drinks and popcorn.

Regal says some theaters will be reduced to 50% capacity, depending on local mandates. The company says it increasing fresh air intake by 50% to 100% above normal levels.

The Regal reservation system will automatically leave two empty seats between groups, one seat at recliner auditoriums.

Regal asks that customers stay home if they have a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms, or if they have been in contact with someone who has the coronavirus.

