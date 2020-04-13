Wichita reopening two public golf courses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita said due to the overwhelming response from golfers the city has reviewed the practices of other golf courses across the nation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to their staff and guests.

Auburn Hills Golf Course and MacDonald Golf Course will reopen on Tuesday. A list of safety guidelines will be enforced, and golfers will need to follow social distancing practices.

Restrictions set for Auburn Hills and MacDonald Golf Courses include:

Clubhouses are restricted to one golfer at a time

No merchandise or concession sales; no cash payments, only credit or debit cards

No use of clubhouse restrooms

No cart rentals, walking only

All golfers must practice social distancing of six feet or more

Tee times must be booked in advance at golfwichita.com or over the phone. No walk-in tee times will be allowed

No more than four golfers per group

Tee times will be every 20 minutes

Pulling flags from holes will not be allowed

Cups on the green have been modified to eliminate the need to remove the ball from the hole

There will be no scorecards or pencils; golfers can download the Golf Wichita app to keep score

No ball washers, bunker rakes, benches, bag stands or drinking fountains on the course

The driving range at Auburn Hills will remain closed

LATEST STORIES: