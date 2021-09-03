Wichita Riverfest announces COVID-19 protocols and event changes for fall festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Riverfest released their current COVID-19 event protocols and announced event changes the public can expect at this fall’s Riverfest, Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

The following COVID-19 protocols have been established by Wichita Festivals, Inc., staff with the understanding that details can change at any time.

Unvaccinated attendees, including children 2 years old and older, are asked to wear a mask at all Riverfest and other WFI events.

Vaccinated attendees are urged to wear a mask in crowded areas.

For indoor events, masks are encouraged.

Social distancing is strongly encouraged at both outdoor and indoor event venues.

Hand sanitizers will be available at several locations across the festival grounds.

Hands-free refilling stations for water bottles will be available and sanitized regularly.

Ticket booths, counters and tables will be sanitized regularly.

The merchandise tent will have masks on hand and will accept cashless payment options.

Riverfest said if guests who cannot or will not conform to all of the above criteria must not enter an event venue. The festival also said that at any point a guest does not meet all of the above criteria, they and their party may be asked to leave the venue.

EVENT CHANGES

Meanwhile, ahandful of events that traditionally attract a large number of youngsters 12 and younger, including Kids Corner and Ottaway Carnival, will not take place this fall.

The Sundown Parade will take place as a reverse parade, with viewers driving through a line-up of the parade entries. Headliner concerts, fireworks, river events, food vendors and more are currently scheduled to take place.

Riverfest adult admission buttons ($10) will be available at area QuikTrip locations starting Sept. 6. Children’s

buttons (for kids 6-12) are $5 and will be available at the festival gates only, during the event. Kids five years old and younger get in free. Those who bought Riverfest 2020 buttons can use them for admission to the fall portion of the festival, which will be gated.

For more information, go to WichitaRiverfest.com.