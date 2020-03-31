Live Now
Wichita school district makes changes to packet pickup schedule

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Parents of children in Wichita Public Schools will have more opportunities to pick up packets for students’ continuing education.

USD 259 Wichita sent a message to parents telling them it has made changes after getting feedback about Monday’s pickup times.

Here are the new details for Tuesday through Friday, April 3:

  • All district middle schools and K8 schools will have expanded packet distribution hours for the remainder of this week.
    • Parents will be able to pick up packets for pre-K, elementary, middle and/or high school from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Packets will be available outside of each building, and principals will monitor packet distribution.
    • The packets being handed out are Week 1 packet. If you already have your Week 1 packet, you do not need to pick up a new one.
  • All district high schools, including Chester Lewis, will have the same expanded packet distribution hours. High schools will only have high school packets.
  • If you have downloaded the packet from the continuous learning web site (usd259.org/WPSlearn) you do not need to pick up a printed packet. The materials are the same.
  • The web site has additional online learning resources to begin re-engaging students in learning opportunities. Your student may have been using these online resources in class, so they would be familiar with the programs already. If these are new to your student, log-in instructions are provided.
  • New packets will be available for students each week through the end of the school year.

If you have additional questions about packet distribution or online learning opportunities, please call our continuous learning hotline at (316) 973-4443 or email at homework@usd259.net.

