Wichita seniors celebrate getting coronavirus vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some of the workers and residents of a senior living community in Wichita have their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The Oxford Grand, near 29th and Maize Road, held a party to go along with the vaccinations Sunday.
More than 100 residents and employees received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The Oxford Villa Active Senior Apartments also vaccinated more than 80 residents and staff Sunday.
Organizers created a party atmosphere by bringing residents through the vaccine clinic in small groups throughout the day. They celebrated with champagne, balloons, music, food and even a coronavirus-shaped pinata.
Oxford Senior Living contracted with Walgreens pharmacy to perform the vaccination clinics. Walgreens will return in three weeks to provide a second dose to those who were vaccinated Sunday, and will offer a first dose for any new residents or team members.
Making the vaccine available to our residents and team members is a huge step to getting back to some sense of normalcy, but more importantly, by getting myself immunized, I am protecting every person I come into contact with. Seven percent of the population are immunocompromised and will be unable to take the vaccine. I take the vaccine for them. Being able to be a part of getting the US and the World to a point of herd immunity is the only way I know to be rid of this virus for good. I want to be part of the solution.”Janine Ruiz, RN, BSN, Oxford Grand Executive Director
