Wichita seniors celebrate getting coronavirus vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some of the workers and residents of a senior living community in Wichita have their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Oxford Grand, near 29th and Maize Road, held a party to go along with the vaccinations Sunday.

More than 100 residents and employees received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The Oxford Villa Active Senior Apartments also vaccinated more than 80 residents and staff Sunday.

(Courtesy Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care)

(Courtesy Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care)

(Courtesy Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care)

(Courtesy Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care)

(Courtesy Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care)

(Courtesy Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care)

Organizers created a party atmosphere by bringing residents through the vaccine clinic in small groups throughout the day. They celebrated with champagne, balloons, music, food and even a coronavirus-shaped pinata.

Oxford Senior Living contracted with Walgreens pharmacy to perform the vaccination clinics. Walgreens will return in three weeks to provide a second dose to those who were vaccinated Sunday, and will offer a first dose for any new residents or team members.