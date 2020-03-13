Wichita State Athletics reacts to decisions made revolving around Coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The season has come to an end for the Wichita State Shockers basketball team.

This comes after the American Athletic Conference canceled their tournament on Thursday. Later in the day, the NCAA followed suit, canceling the Division I Men’s and Women’s Tournament.

“The past 24 hours has been a blur,” said Darron Boatright, Wichita State Athletic Director.

Boatright was with the team in Fort Worth, Texas as they were preparing for the AAC Tourney.

The team arrived back at Charles Koch Arena around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Boatright says he fully supports the decision made by AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco to cancel the conference tournament.

“If we are in the camp that decided to do things too aggressively, in this case I would be glad to be in that camp, as opposed to had we not made the decisions that we made and put individuals in harms way,” said Boatright.

Several questions remain moving forward, especially when it pertains to how this affects student-athletes and their eligibility.

“We have eligibility questions right now, what happens to the student athletes who are competing in their senior year and now their championships have just ended, so I think the NCAA will ultimately have to decide what happens, broadly, not by a case by case basis,” said Boatright. “I’d be in favor for whatever is right for the kids, whatever is right, there championship has been taken away for reasons they cannot control and no one can control.”

The AAC also announced that Spring athletic competition will also be put on hold due to COVID-19 until further notice.

