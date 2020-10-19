Wichita State celebrates opening of high-volume COVID-19 test lab

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University marked the opening of a high-volume COVID-19 test lab called the Molecular Diagnostics Lab with a ribbon-cutting and remarks from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday.

It happened at the John Bardo Center on Wichita State’s Innovation Campus.

The new lab would be able to process thousands of tests in less than 24 hours. Right now, Sedgwick County samples are sent to out-of-state labs, with processing being both costly and slow. The lab expects to offer a 24-hour turnaround on both nasopharyngeal swab test and saliva test results – all delivered through a patient digital portal – in order to get residents back to school and work faster.

“Along with wearing masks, socially distancing, and avoiding mass gatherings, we know that an increase in COVID-19 testing capacity is one of the most important tools we can leverage to mitigate the virus’ spread,” Kelly said.

Gov. Kelly said rapid, high-volume testing for COVID-19 will keep Kansas schools, businesses, and government open.

“With a coordinated strategy, we can identify hotspots before they spread out of control and make sure that Kansans can take proper safety precautions or avoid locations where the virus is present. We can help provide certainty that our schools and our businesses can stay open safely,” she said. “That’s why this new high-volume testing center is so significant, particularly here in Sedgwick County and this the surrounding region, which are home to some of our largest employers and school districts in Kansas.”

