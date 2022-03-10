WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State’s Molecular Diagnostic Lab has been awarded the Jiggs Nelson Quality of Life 2022 award for its work to combat COVID-19 in Wichita during the pandemic.

The award includes a $500 gift and was presented to the lab’s staff at the Wichita Medical Research and Education Foundation’s Health Care Ethics Conference that was held virtually on Wednesday.

“The MDL played a key role in identifying people infected with COVID with a rapid turnaround time, allowing them to isolate and quarantine much sooner, effectively reducing the spread of the virus. Their vision to insert the university lab into the community’s fight against the virus is unique and a wonderful use of local expertise and resources for the community, as well as providing hands-on once in a lifetime experience for their teaching staff and students.” Teresa Carter, CFO of the Wichita Medical Research Education Foundation

Wichita State’s Molecular Diagnostic Lab was opened in October 2020 to help keep Kansas open for business by rapidly identifying, quarantining and treating COVID patients and mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

The lab has the capacity to process approximately 32,000 tests per week with results in less than 24 hours.