WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing to the public through December 2022.

If you need testing, you should follow these steps:

Register : All individuals testing through the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory need to register themselves. You will receive a testing code, which will be used by our Community Collection Partner. This Testing Code can be used with all Community Collection Partners every time you need a COVID test.

Get tested: The MDL is providing limited testing and can take your sample and return your results in 24-hours. Schedule an appointment with MDL or find a Community Collection Partner.

The MDL is providing limited testing and can take your sample and return your results in 24-hours. Schedule an appointment with MDL or find a Community Collection Partner. View results: You will receive an email when your results are ready. Log into your account to view your results.

The MDL, which opened in October 2020, was built in response to COVID-19 as a lab that could test large quantities of specimens with a short turnaround, allowing for precise quarantine and treatment of those infected and mitigating the spread of the virus.