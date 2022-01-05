COVID drive-thru testing site in south Wichita closing Thursday due to cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The extreme weather forecasted for Thursday has put COVID testing on hold at the Wichita State Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL) drive-thru site, 4174 S. Oliver.
There will be no drive-thru testing available at the site Thursday in order to protect workers from the cold. The drive-thru site will reopen Friday at 10 a.m.
MDL will remain open for community collection partner specimen drop-offs both days, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. All tests results will come back in 24 hours.
There have been over 15,000 positive cases in the last two days in the state of Kansas, and a record number of hospitalizations as omicron continues to surge throughout the nation.
For more information, you can visit the WSU Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory website by clicking here.