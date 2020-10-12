Wichita State launches COVID-19 asymptomatic surveillance testing program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University is offering a new line of defense against COVID-19 with the launch of its COVID-19 voluntary asymptomatic surveillance testing program.

Voluntary surveillance testing is part of the university’s multi-pronged strategy to monitor and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

This voluntary testing program allows the university to monitor and address real-time trends and burden of the disease to make timely decisions for intervention and response.

While this testing is not mandatory, WSU is asking students to consider taking part in this voluntary testing program to help protect our campus community. For more information on the program, click here.

LATEST STORIES: